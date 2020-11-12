Get in-depth analysis from MJBizCon’s Passholder Days about how 2020 local elections in California might impact the marijuana industry as well as financial insights into recent hurdles affecting MJ operators in the state. It’s all available to you on demand.

The “green wave” of marijuana legalization will continue to spread across the United States in wake of the clean sweep of ballot initiative victories on Election Day, industry stakeholders said Thursday.

Passholder Days Forum, agreed that support for marijuana legalization has firmly crossed party lines but that politicians need to better listen to the people.

Florida-based Trulieve and Illinois-based Green Thumb are two of the more successful multistate marijuana operators in the U.S.

Even if sweeping changes don’t occur on the federal level in the near future, “we’re going to continue to see this green wave occur on a state level,” Rivers said.

Rivers and Kovler offered other insights during the panel discussion: