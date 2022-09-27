Lawsuit against marijuana MSO Green Thumb alleges sex, age discrimination

A former medical marijuana dispensary employee in Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit against Green Thumb Industries (GTI) accusing the Chicago-based multistate operator of age and sex discrimination.

Carrie Baker, who is in her 50s, alleges she was “forced out” of her role with Rise dispensary to make room for younger, single male employees, according to Green Market Report.

The Sept. 22 complaint, which was first reported by Law360, alleges:

Baker was initially offered a Patient Care Specialist role after she applied for a better-paying manager job.

Four former employees were “diversity hires” in a move to help GTI get a Pennsylvania license.

Baker performed the duties of a manager despite not being in the role while a less qualified, young male employee was promoted to a shift-supervisor position over her.

She complained to GTI human resources and filed a complaint in 2018 with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

Baker started receiving disciplinary actions from GTI, which said she was job-hunting while at work and complaining about compensation and management.

Feeling she was being harassed, Baker quit her job June 2019.

Baker filed an U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint in 2020. In 2022, the EEOC made no determination on the complaint and issued Baker a notice of a right to sue for discrimination

GTI did not provide comment to Green Market Report.

Baker now works in the medical marijuana division at the Pennsylvania health department.