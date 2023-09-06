Marijuana MSO Green Thumb to spend up to $50 million on share buybacks

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Marijuana multistate operator Green Thumb Industries is poised to repurchase as much as 5% of its outstanding subordinate voting shares over the course of a year.

The Chicago-based MSO will spend up to $50 million on the share buybacks, at its discretion, according to a news release.

The buybacks could start Sept. 11.

However, Green Thumb management is not obligated to buy the shares if “it has a better use for its cash reserves.”

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler called the share buybacks “an appropriate tool for creating shareholder value without compromising our growth initiatives.”

The plan was underway before the recent news about the potential rescheduling of marijuana by the U.S. government, Kovler said in a statement.

That news led to a spike in cannabis equity prices, including Green Thumb’s.

“Having witnessed a 30-plus percent move in the sector based on news from Washington, DC, we want the ability to take advantage for shareholders should the opportunity arise,” Kovler said.

Green Thumb said it can suspend its share-purchase program at any time and that the purchase prices “will depend upon market conditions at the time and securities law requirements.”

The company is one of only a few profitable publicly traded cannabis operators in the U.S., where it operates in 14 states.

Green Thumb shares trade as GTII on the Canadian Securities Exchange and as GTBIF on over-the-counter markets.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Green Thumb settles contract with marijuana workers in Illinois
Image of workers striking outside a Rise Dispensary

Finance

Tilt sells interest in Shinnecock Nation marijuana partnership for $1.4 million
Image of a sold sign on a property on the market

Finance

Connecticut launches social equity loans for marijuana business properties
Image of a businessperson fanning out money
Briefs Cultivation Finance Illinois Stocks 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY