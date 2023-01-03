Marijuana MSO Trulieve closes commercial loans worth $90.4 million

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Florida-based marijuana multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis closed on two commercial loans in December worth gross proceeds of $90.4 million, including a five-year arrangement for $71.5 million and a 10-year loan worth $18.9 million.

The larger, five-year loan carries a 7.53% interest rate and is secured against a Florida cultivation and manufacturing facility, according to a news release.

The money was lent by three banks, with Valley National Bank as the lead agent.

The smaller, longer-term loan carries a 7.3% interest rate for the first five years, followed by a rate equivalent to the five-year treasury rate plus 3.5% for the remainder.

Trulieve “may prepay the loan with cash from operations with no prepayment penalties at any time,” according to another release.

The $18.9 million loan, from an unspecified lender, is secured against a Trulieve cultivation and manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

The MSO said it plans to use the net proceeds of both loans for general corporate purposes.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Trulieve to study ground-cannabis hazards in OSHA deal after worker death
Image of a flowering cannabis plant

Finance

A visual take on some key cannabis trends in 2022
Image of pink and blue glowing neon lines illustrating data transfer

Finance

Struggling cannabis companies turn to Canadian insolvency law
Image of a judge's gavel next to cannabis buds
All U.S. Briefs Finance Florida West Virginia 