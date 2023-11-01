Marijuana MSOs among 6 new consumption lounge licensees in Nevada

Nevada regulators approved six more conditional licenses for marijuana consumption lounges, including concepts from two of the nation’s largest cannabis companies.

New York-based Curaleaf Holdings plans to open a retail-attached consumption lounge through its subsidiary Tryke Cos. at its Reef Dispensary, just off the Las Vegas strip, according to Business of Cannabis.

Green Thumb Industries, headquartered in Chicago, plans to establish a similar concept through its Integral Associates subsidiary at an adjacent location to the Cookies on the Strip retail outlet, the news site reported.

The other conditional license winners included:

Desert Evolution.

Higher Archy.

NevadaPure.

TGIG.

The state’s Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) has now approved 15 consumption lounges in Nevada, the agency confirmed to MJBizDaily.

The CCB in June granted the first three conditional licenses for such venues and approved loosening air-ventilation standards for marijuana consumption lounges, theoretically making it cheaper and easier for lounges to open their doors in one of the nation’s largest tourist markets.

Then, in August, the regulator approved three applications, including two concepts in the Las Vegas market.

Nearly 40 million people visited Las Vegas last year.

On Wednesday, Planet 13 Holdings, a Las Vegas-based MSO, released renderings and details of its 3,000-square-foot consumption, food and entertainment space.

The Dazed Consumption Lounge – which features bong chandeliers, VIP booths with flat-screen TVs and a secret entrance – will offer customers flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles and specialty crafted canna-cocktails, according to a news release.

“One of the main goals for this year was to increase the utilization of the superstore to drive more traffic, and revenue while improving cost structure and operating margins,” Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler said in a statement.

“We are executing on that goal while continuing to define Planet 13 as a differentiated retail brand with national recognition.”

Dazed is expected to open by April 20, 2024.

Some lounge operators had hoped to open their doors this summer, but timelines were derailed amid administrative setbacks, funding concerns and changing regulations.

While approving consumption lounges last year, Nevada regulators agreed to issue up to 65 licenses.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.