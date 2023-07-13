Marijuana multistate operator Trulieve expands to Ohio

Florida-based multistate operator Trulieve Cannabis opened its first medical marijuana dispensary in Ohio.

The Columbus store opened Wednesday, according to a news release.

Fellow Florida-based MSO Ayr Wellness is also expanding in the state.

Ayr on Thursday said it signed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Twice the Wellness, a dispensary in Cleveland suburb Woodmere, according to a separate release.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

It’s Ayr’s third option agreement to acquire dispensaries in Ohio, where it previously announced agreements to acquire Daily Relief in Riverside, near Dayton, and Heaven Wellness in Clermont County, near Cincinnati.

All three dispensaries are scheduled to open before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Ohio regulators on Wednesday expanded the list of qualifying conditions for MMJ use to include irritable bowel syndrome.

However, they did not approve the addition of autism or obsessive-compulsive disorder, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Despite the expansion of the MMJ program, advocates in May renewed their push to legalize adult-use cannabis in Ohio.

And, last week, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted more than 200,000 signatures to election officials supporting its effort to put the issue on the state ballot in November.

Those signatures must be verified by Ohio officials by July 20.