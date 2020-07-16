Marijuana operator MedMen on the hook to pay legal fees of former CFO

A California judge has ruled that MedMen Enterprises must abide by an employment contract and pay the legal fees of a former chief financial officer who sued the marijuana multistate operator.

The judge ruled that the employment contract is “clear and unambiguous” in requiring Los Angeles-based MedMen to reimburse former CFO James Parker for up to $500,000 a year in legal fees, Law360 reported.

But the court did hold out the possibility that MedMen could later successfully argue that the employment contract isn’t valid.

Parker sued MedMen in January 2019, alleging breach of contract, wrongful termination and other misconduct such as campaign finance violations in Nevada.

His multimillion-dollar lawsuit also portrayed a hostile work environment.

MedMen has called the lawsuit baseless.