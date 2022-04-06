Connecticut-based NewLake Capital Partners plans to invest as much as $34 million in a marijuana cultivation operation in Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

NewLake, which provides real estate capital to cannabis operators, said in a news release it will:

Commit $7.3 million to purchase a 40,000-square-foot industrial property in O’Fallon, Missouri, and lease the facility back to an affiliate of Michigan-based multistate operator C3 Industries.

Invest $5.2 million to complete the construction of the facility. Completion is expected by June.

Provide up to $16.5 million to purchase an adjacent parcel of land and fund the construction of a 65,000-square-foot cultivation facility to be leased back to C3.

Issue a $5 million, interest-free, four-year loan to C3 that can be drawn over the next year.

NEW MJBiz Factbook: Preorder Today! Informed decision making is essential for success in the cannabis industry. Get the facts and analysis you need in the 2022 MJBiz Factbook, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily. Why Preorder? You’ll be the first to get the latest data delivered to your inbox when the new edition releases on April 11 .

. BONUS OFFER: Get the 2021 MJBiz Factbook right now, for free. What’s inside the MJBiz Factbook? Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries.

for the marijuana + hemp industries. Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends.

+ State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities.

to regulations, taxes and opportunities. And more! Presale bundle offers are now available. Get The Data

NewLake CEO David Weinstein said in the release that the company is making the investment because it has been impressed by C3’s success in limited-license states such as Michigan and Oregon.

NewLake, which went public last year, trades on the U.S. over-the-counter markets as NLCP.