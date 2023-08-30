Marijuana retailer Fika’s winning Fire & Flower bid was CA$36 million

author profile picture
By Solomon Israel

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Canadian marijuana retail company Fika Cannabis bid 36 million Canadian dollars ($26.6 million) at auction to acquire retail chain Fire & Flower Holdings, according to a report filed by Fire & Flower’s court-appointed insolvency monitor.

The $36 million purchase price “is CA$12.3 million more than the value of the stalking horse bid” put forward by Fire & Flower’s majority shareholder, Alimentation Couche-Tard, according to the Aug. 26 report by monitor FTI Consulting Canada.

That stalking-horse bid was opposed by a group of other Fire & Flower shareholders, although a judge rejected their counterproposal in July.

Fika’s winning bid for Fire & Flower was announced earlier this month, but the value was not disclosed.

FTI Consulting called Fika’s offer “the best outcome for (Fire & Flower’s) business” and said it left money on the table for some of the insolvent retailer’s creditors.

The CA$36 million bid “is sufficient to repay all of (Fire & Flower’s) secured liabilities and leaves a significant recovery available to (the company’s) unsecured creditors,” according to FTI Consulting’s report.

Since the deal offers a going-concern solution to Fire & Flower’s insolvency, the monitor believes “a substantial number of F&F’s trade suppliers will continue to contract with (Fire & Flower) … and it is expected that a substantial number of the employees will be provided offers to continue their employment with F&F following the implementation of the transaction.”

Fika’s deal for Fire & Flower is subject to court approval, with a proposed closing date of Sept. 8.

It is still unclear exactly which Fire & Flower assets Fika is buying, and Fika has not responded to interview requests from MJBizDaily.

Fire & Flower, one of the biggest cannabis retailers in Canada, entered creditor protection in June.

Solomon Israel can be reached at solomon.israel@mjbizdaily.com.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada

Judge rejects counterproposal for cannabis firm Fire & Flower sale process
Image of a judge's gavel

Cultivation

Bahamas looks to establish medical cannabis industry
Image of the light blue water of Nassau, Bahamas

Cultivation

Canadian cannabis exports surge 50% to CA$160 million in 2022-23
Image of a compass, with a ball emblazoned with Canadian logo sitting on top, pointing at the word Trade
Briefs Canada Finance International Legal Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY