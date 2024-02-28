Marijuana tech company Agrify prices public offering to raise $2.6 million

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Be at the forefront of cannabis and psychedelics science and innovation. Register today & Save $200 on tickets to The Emerald Conference by MJBiz Science, April 1-3 in San Diego.

Marijuana technology company Agrify Corp. has priced a public offering to raise gross proceeds of $2.6 million.

The net proceeds will be used “for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and repayment of debt,” Troy, Michigan-based Agrify said in a Wednesday news release.

The offering includes roughly 6.7 million shares, or prefunded warrants, at 38 cents per share.

Agrify’s Nasdaq-traded shares (AGFY) opened at slightly less than 52 cents on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Agrify announced steps to reduce its liabilities, including increasing the maximum number of authorized shares.

The company is working to regain compliance with a Nasdaq rule requiring listed companies to have at least $2.5 million of stockholder equity.

In unaudited preliminary financial results released last week, Agrify said it expects its fourth-quarter net loss “to be at a historical low” of $750,000 and anticipates achieving “cashflow break-even in the second half of 2024.”

Agrify said it plans to report its final fourth-quarter results before the end of March.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Cannabis tech company Agrify gets extension for Nasdaq rule compliance
Image of a stock exchange board with a cannabis leaf in the middle

Finance

Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties posts $164.2M profit in 2023
Image of business people surveying vacant property

Cultivation

Cannabis wholesalers must garnish payments over unpaid taxes, Canada says
Exterior image of the Canada Revenue Agency
All U.S. Ancillary Briefs Cultivation Finance Michigan Stocks 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY