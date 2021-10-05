Marijuana technology company Akerna raises $20 million

Colorado-based marijuana technology company Akerna raised $20 million of capital to support a recently announced acquisition, future growth and investments in its enterprise software infrastructure.

The debt financing with existing institutional investors follows Akerna’s $17 million deal to buy 365 Cannabis, a Las Vegas-based marijuana business management software company.

Akerna, which trades on the Nasdaq as KERN, said it will net $14.6 million from the financing. The details:

The three-year notes have a face value of $20 million, bear no interest but are being issued at a discount of 10%, or $2 million. The notes are to be repaid in monthly installments beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The notes will be convertible into Akerna stock at a price of $4.05 a share. Akerna currently is trading at about $2.70 a share.

The net proceeds of $14.6 million reflects deductions from the loan discount and $3.3 million to pay off previous convertible notes and other expenses.

Akerna indicated that $4.5 million of the proceeds from the capital raise will be used to close the company’s acquisition of 365 Cannabis.