Marijuana trade groups offer comments on Schumer’s federal legalization bill

Several national marijuana trade organizations and activist groups submitted written comments about a draft of the most recent federal marijuana reform measure, highlighting the need for lower taxes and interstate commerce. The formal comments, which were due to the U.S. Senate this week, offer 169 pages of feedback on the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act that’s being spearheaded by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Ron Wyden.

The comprehensive reform bill would legalize marijuana on a federal basis by removing the plant from the Controlled Substances Act and allow states to continue to decide whether to prohibit or allow commercial sales.

Though every stakeholder group’s comments were effusively supportive of the bill at the macro level, they each had policy concerns.

“The regulatory aspects need significant clarification and revision to avoid unintended consequences that would derail the hard work states have done for decades,” Karen O’Keefe, the Marijuana Policy Project’s state policies director, summarized in a letter to senators.

Here are some of the highlights from the many comments: