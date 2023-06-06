Marijuana trade organization NCIA cuts staff

Widespread layoffs in the marijuana industry are affecting trade organizations such as the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), which cut close to half its employees last week.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Kellogg, Director of Government Relations Michael Correia and Director of Communications Bethany Moore will all be departing NCIA, according to Green Market Report.

Two support staff were also affected, leaving NCIA with six full-time employees.

Layoffs have become a common occurrence in the North American marijuana industry as companies struggle to find a path to profitability with a whole set of challenges, including:

Fierce competition and oversaturated markets.

Wholesale cannabis price compression.

High interest rates and taxes.

Low interest from investors.

Such headwinds have led to a decline in NCIA membership, CEO Aaron Smith told Green Market Report.

“We’ve had members who have been members for years who aren’t renewing because they’re doing layoffs,” he said.

“And how can they renew a membership if they just laid off their staff?”

The NCIA once employed more than 20 workers, Smith told Green Market Report.