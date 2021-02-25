Marijuana trimming machine maker sues Border Patrol for impeding parts

(A version of this story first appeared at Hemp Industry Daily.)

A company that produces agricultural equipment for marijuana and hemp businesses filed a lawsuit in Seattle charging the U.S. Customs and Border Protection with wrongly blocking imports from Canada of components needed by its Washington state subsidiary to build trimming machines.

Keirton USA alleges in the suit, filed Tuesday, that Border Patrol agents in January seized machine parts in Blaine, Washington, as they were being transported from British Columbia, Law360.com reported.

The agents seized components that the company says it needs to manufacture vacuums and trimmers for marijuana and hemp businesses.

Keirton, which manufactures the Twister Trimmer, has headquarters in Ferndale, Washington, and Surrey, British Columbia.

The company is seeking the return of its equipment and a court order requiring Customs and Border Protection to allow its shipments.

“Keirton has taken appropriate steps to ensure that its merchandise is used only for lawful purposes,” the company noted in the suit.

According to Law360.com, Keirton USA also filed a lawsuit last year against Customs and Border Protection, and the matter resulted in a settlement. Keirton said the agency broke that agreement by continuing to seize imports.