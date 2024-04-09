MariMed closes $5.3M deal for shuttered Maryland dispensary

By MJBizDaily Staff

Massachusetts-based marijuana multistate operator MariMed on Tuesday announced it had closed a $5.3 million acquisition of Community Wellness & Compassionate Care Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The cash, debt and stock transaction finalized April 5, giving the MSO a second Maryland store.

MariMed, in a news release, said it is seeking additional dispensary acquisitions to reach Maryland’s retail cap of four stores per owner.

“Maryland is a fantastic, high-growth adult-use market,” CEO Jon Levine said in a statement.

“Maximizing our footprint there has long been one of our top strategic priorities, and this agreement gets us closer to that goal.”

Our Community Wellness closed in July 2023; MariMed expects to reopen the dispensary before July, pending regulatory approvals.

Prior to closing the deal, the MSO paid the state’s adult-use conversion fee to sell recreational cannabis at its newly acquired store in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Also in the state, MariMed’s has a cannabis retail store in Annapolis and a cultivation and processing facility in Hagerstown.

The company last month in its annual financial report said revenue grew by nearly 11% to $148.6 million in 2023.

It recorded a net loss of $16 million for the year, compared to a profit of $13.6 million in 2022.

