Cannabis employees in Maryland will be placed at the top of the list, alongside health-care providers, for receiving the state’s first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations.
That status further confirms the “essential” designation that cannabis businesses and their workers received when the coronavirus pandemic began.
The state health department issued directives stating that registered employees at medical cannabis dispensaries, labs, cultivation sites and processing sites are “registered health care providers.”
A representative of SunMed Growers told the Baltimore Business Journal that employees at the Cecil County-based company have begun signing up for the vaccine, with some set to receive their first dose by week’s end.