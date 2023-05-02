Maryland gov puts nearly $1.2M of Green Thumb marijuana stock in blind trust

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore owns almost $1.2 million worth of stock in Green Thumb Industries (GTI), according to media reports about a new blind trust created for some of his assets.

Moore, a Democrat, was previously a GTI board member until he resigned in March 2022.

He was elected governor of Maryland in November 2022n, when Marylanders also voted to legalize adult-use cannabis.

The blind trust announced Monday is meant to prevent conflicts of interest.

The blind trust was revealed “ahead of the (Moore) administration’s plan to sign a bill this month that gives the state’s existing medical marijuana purveyors the first crack at licenses for the recreational industry,” The Washington Post reported.

Moore’s GTI shares represent about 46% of the assets placed in the blind trust, according to the Associated Press.

“The trust is required to be diversified, which means a significant portion of his Green Thumb holdings likely will need to be sold,” the AP reported.

Adult-use marijuana sales in Maryland are expected to launch July 1.