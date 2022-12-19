Maryland switches medical marijuana oversight to alcohol and tobacco agency

The medical marijuana industry in Maryland will be regulated by the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission starting in 2023.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) had served as overseer of the state’s MMJ industry since before sales launched in December 2017.

But that changed during the November midterm election, when Marylanders voted to legalize adult-use cannabis sales.

Under the law passed by voters, the “regulation of medical cannabis will transition from the Medical Cannabis Commission to the Alcohol and Tobacco in 2023,” according to an MMCC news release.

Chair Tiffany Randolph will step down as of Dec. 31, the released noted.

“Over the past five years commissioners and staff have established Maryland as a model medical cannabis program and helped prepare the state for a transition to an expanded medical and adult-use market,” Randolph said in a statement.

The MMCC’s current vice chair, Dr. C. Obi Onyewu, will serve as acting chair as Maryland launches a recreational cannabis market, according to the release.

Beginning July 1, 2023, it will be legal for adults 21 and older to use marijuana and possess up to 1.5 ounces.

But an actual retail market isn’t likely to begin until 2024 or 2025.