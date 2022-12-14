Massachusetts loses 1st adult-use marijuana store since market launch

By MJBizDaily Staff

The Massachusetts adult-use market is seeing its first store closure since recreational sales began in 2018.

The Source+, located in Northampton, is winding down inventory and could shutter by Thursday, a store employee confirmed to MJBizDaily.

The retailer was awarded a provisional license by Massachusetts regulators in November 2019 and began sales this past April, according to the Boston Business Journal, which first reported the store closure.

According to documents the Business Journal obtained from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, The Source+ is:

The store is located in a competitive market in Northampton, which has 12 cannabis retailers, according to MassLive.com.

Seven of them, including the Source+, are located within blocks of each other.

