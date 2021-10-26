Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg added five people to the state’s Cannabis Advisory Board, including three reappointments and two new appointees.

The board, which has 25 members, is tasked with making recommendations to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission regarding the regulation and taxation of marijuana in Massachusetts.

Members serve two-year terms.

The state cannabis law requires the governor, treasurer and attorney general to each appoint five members to the board.

According to a news release announcing the new members, the treasurer’s appointees are required to have expertise in marijuana cultivation, retailing, product manufacturing, laboratory sciences and toxicology as well as providing legal services to marijuana businesses.

The three members reappointed by Goldberg are:

Amanda Rositano, an expert in marijuana product manufacturing.

Alan Balsam, an expert in laboratory sciences and toxicology.

Michael Dundas, an expert in marijuana cultivation.

The treasurer’s two new appointees are:

Marion McNabb, an expert in marijuana retailing.

Laury Lucien, an expert in providing legal services to marijuana businesses.

McNabb and Lucien replace two original board members, Shanel Lindsay and Jaime Lewis, who declined to reapply, according to Goldberg’s spokesperson.