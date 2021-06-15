Massachusetts extends marijuana curbside pickup, telehealth consults

In another example of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the cannabis industry, Massachusetts regulators are extending curbside pickup of marijuana and telehealth consultations for medical MJ patients for at least a few more months.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission said telehealth consults and curbside pickup will be continued until Sept. 1 or when regulators rescind or amend administrative orders, whichever comes first, according to MassLive.com.

During the pandemic, in a move to ensure safety, Massachusetts regulators permitted cannabis retailers to implement curbside sales, where customers could place orders via phone or online and then pick them up their purchases in front of stores.

Meanwhile, patients looking to enroll in the medical cannabis program for the first time can keep using the telehealth option until Sept. 1.

After that date, MMJ patients can make in-person clinical visits or participate in telehealth. But, according to the regulations, a “clinical visit for issuing an initial certificate of registration must be conducted in-person.”