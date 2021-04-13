Massachusetts kicks off online product catalog for licensed cannabis products

Massachusetts cannabis regulators launched a likely one-of-a-kind catalog that’s intended to help clear up any confusion about which marijuana products are legal in the state.

According to the Boston Herald, the online product catalog will list all the flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles and more on offer to cannabis customers to aid police, parents and regulators in identifying licensed products versus those available on the illicit market.

The online catalog launched Monday with limited functionality. But once it’s fully functional, users will be able to search to verify the potency, packaging and labeling, retail locations and more about licensed cannabis products.

Massachusetts marijuana companies are barred from producing products or packaging that appeals to children, Cannabis Control Commission Executive Director Shawn Collins told the Boston Herald.

The idea for the catalog was born out of the vaping crisis of 2019, when thousands were sickened and several dozen died from respiratory illnesses caused by marijuana and nicotine vaping devices obtained mostly from the illicit market.

It’s unclear whether licensed cannabis companies in Massachusetts will be mandated to participate in the catalog, though regulators have said it will be.