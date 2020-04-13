Massachusetts marijuana commission member stepping down

Kay Doyle is leaving her spot on the commission that regulates medical and recreational cannabis in Massachusetts.

Doyle, who was appointed to the Cannabis Control Commission when it was created in 2017, will leave the agency May 8 to return to the private sector, the Cannabis Control Commission announced Monday.

Doyle was appointed to her three-year term on Sept. 1, 2017, by Republican Gov. Charlies Baker and other state officials.

“I am confident that the Commission will continue to regulate adult use and medical use of cannabis in a manner that focuses on public health, safety, equity and sustainability,” Doyle said in a statement.

Doyle’s appointment initially was curious because she voted against the measure to approve adult-use marijuana in Massachusetts.

As a commission member, Doyle, among other things, co-wrote a report about host community agreements.

The agreements, between marijuana businesses and the municipalities in which they wish to operate, have proved to be controversial.