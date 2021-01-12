Dorchester lawyer Ava Callender Concepcion was chosen to fill the remaining open position on the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

State Attorney General Maura Healey appointed Concepcion, who formerly served as director of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and advised on policy and legislation, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Nurys Camargo, who took the agency’s social justice role for a five-year term.

Bruce Stebbins, who is also serving a five-year stint.

Concepcion joins two other new board members whose duties began in January:

Returning commissioners are Jennifer Flanagan and Chair Steven Hoffman.

The newly restocked group will meet Thursday with a focus on implementing rules and managing an adult-use cannabis industry that passed the $1 billion mark in total sales in 2020.