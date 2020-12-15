Massachusetts marijuana retailers get OK to sell hemp-derived products

(A version of this story first appeared at Hemp Industry Daily.)

Marijuana retailers in Massachusetts soon will have another revenue stream.

hemp and hemp-derived products , according to The Boston Globe.

Massachusetts joins a dozen-plus U.S. markets that in the past year have decided to allow marijuana stores to sell CBD and other hemp-derived products.

The products, which give Massachusetts marijuana stores a potentially cheaper CBD alternative, must be made by farmers or manufacturers licensed by the state Department of Agricultural Resources.

Hemp products made in other states still are forbidden to be sold by Massachusetts marijuana retailers.

Recreational marijuana retailers in the state have recorded $663 million in gross sales so far in 2020.