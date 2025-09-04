A year after her controversial firing, Massachusetts must rehire its ousted former top cannabis regulator, a court ruled this week.

And former Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) Chair Shannon O’Brien is just the most prominent example of embattled former employees, whose grievances have cost the agency $1.5 million to date, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Brien, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate, was ousted in September 2024 by the state treasurer for alleged “gross misconduct,” including making racist remarks and creating a hostile environment at the agency.

Her firing came about a year after state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg first suspended O’Brien from the role.

O’Brien is now poised to return after a Suffolk County Superior Court judge ruled O’Brien was unlawfully terminated, Boston-based WGBH reported.

Ousted Massachusetts marijuana chief wins return, payout

Judge Robert Gordon’s Sept. 2 order reinstates O’Brien, awards her back pay and states she must serve the remaining two years of her term, according to the station.

A spokesperson for Goldberg said the judge “got it wrong” and that the treasurer is considering next steps, such as a potential appeal.

But in the meantime, the CCC must pay former communications chief Cedric Sinclair more than $300,000 for his dismissal, the Worcester Business Journal reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total payouts for CCC employee disputes now tops $1.5 million, according to the paper.

Sinclair was ousted partly because of what he called a “toxic culture of retaliation and corruption at the Cannabis Control Commission,” he told the Journal.

‘Toxic culture’ at Mass. cannabis regulator is ‘cautionary tale to entire nation’

And that included a dispute over whether O’Brien properly removed herself from partial ownership of a cultivation company before it won a state license, the Journal reported.

“Until there is accountability, the commission will remain a cautionary tale to the entire nation,” Sinclair told the Journal.

Sinclair’s payout and O’Brien’s rehiring follow the release of a scathing audit of the CCC.

The CCC demonstrated “potential favoritism and/or impropriety” in its dealings with some cannabis licensees, the state auditor found last month.

According to the audit, the CCC “created the appearance of potential impropriety, which could erode the public’s trust in” the agency.

The Massachusetts cannabis industry lately has been beset by controversies, including alleged cannabis testing laboratory fraud and federal charges filed against the Suffolk County sheriff for allegedly shaking down a cannabis company for bribes.