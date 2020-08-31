Under a new proposal in Massachusetts, delivery license holders would be able to buy cannabis directly from wholesale growers and manufacturers, a move that could increase the profitability of the delivery sector and benefit social equity applicants.

The Cannabis Control Commission voted Friday to allow that change and others, though they will not be finalized until the panel votes again on Sept. 24.

A previous proposal limited delivery companies to selling marijuana and derivative products from cannabis retailers and making same-day drop-offs for a fee, according to the State House News Service.

Delivery licenses are earmarked exclusively for social equity and economic empowerment applicants.

The commission also voted to increase how long those licenses will be exclusive to those two groups of applicants from two years to three years.

Home delivery of medical marijuana is an established part of the state’s cannabis program.

State regulators approved the delivery license structure for adult-use cannabis in 2019. Applications were available in the spring, but no delivery licenses have been issued yet.