Massachusetts taps interim chair to lead marijuana regulatory agency

Massachusetts’ marijuana regulatory agency will have an interim chair as the state’s treasurer office searches for a more permanent leader.

Deputy Treasurer Sarah Kim will take the reins of the Cannabis Control Commission while Treasurer Deb Goldberg interviews candidates to take over for the former chair, Steven Hoffman, the State House News Service reported.

Kim leads the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission and, as general counsel to the Treasury, was part of the effort to implement the 2016 law that legalized marijuana in Massachusetts.

Before that, she worked as an assistant attorney general in the fraud and financial crimes division of the attorney general’s office.

Hoffman resigned as chair in April only four months before his five-year term expired.

Goldberg, who is accepting applications for the job until June 4, is required to find someone with finance, corporate management or securities experience to replace Hoffman.