Massachusetts totals record $151.8 million in monthly marijuana sales

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with 30,000 cannabis business leaders and entrepreneurs at MJBizCon 2023! Dare to join us? Buy your ticket today.

Sales of legal marijuana in Massachusetts reached new heights in June, when combined recreational and medical cannabis transactions totaled $151.8 million.

Marijuana sales increased by nearly 2.6% over May’s combined sales total.

The June figure includes $132.8 million in adult-use marijuana sales and $19 million in MMJ sales, according to data from Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission (CCC).

From Jan. 1 through July 2, adult-use marijuana retailers in Massachusetts sold $760.6 million worth of cannabis, the CCC data shows.

Medical marijuana treatment centers have sold $118.5 million worth of cannabis to patients and caregivers over the same period.

Meanwhile, CCC data shows that the average price of a gram of adult-use cannabis in Massachusetts fell to a new low of $5.82 in June.

By contrast, a gram sold for $14.34 on average in June 2020, illustrating the rapid decline in cannabis prices as the Massachusetts market has matured.

Adult-use cannabis retailers in Massachusetts sold a gross total of $4.74 billion between Nov. 5, 2018, and July 2, 2023, according to the CCC.

MMJ gross sales to patients and caregivers totaled $1.08 billion between March 20, 2019, and July 2, 2023.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Bottoming out: Adult-use cannabis prices nosedive in Massachusetts as market hits oversaturation point
Image of downtown Boston skyline at night

Cultivation

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler explains why his marijuana MSO is in the black
Image of Ben Kovler

Finance

Marijuana ancillary company Agrify consolidates Nasdaq-listed shares
Image of a Nasdaq sign
All U.S. Briefs Massachusetts Medical & Recreational Recreational Retail 