Medical cannabis reimbursements for Canadian veterans rise to CA$167 million

author profile picture
By Matt Lamers, International Editor

Tickets for MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas are on sale now! Dare to grow and discover the business solutions to elevate your cultivation operation. Buy your ticket.

Medical cannabis reimbursements by Veterans Affairs Canada in the 2022-23 fiscal year recorded an all-time high, according to the latest figures.

However, annual growth of those reimbursements as measured in dollars reached a multiyear low, indicating that growth in the category is slowing substantially.

Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) is the federal department responsible for benefits and services for retired and serving Canadian Armed Forces members.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year ended March 31, VAC reimbursed 21,108 people a total of 167.6 million Canadian dollars ($122.6 million) for medical cannabis products, the agency’s figures show.

The 2022-23 reimbursements are slightly higher than those from 2021-22, when 18,388 people were reimbursed CA$153.8 million.

Though the amount reimbursed rose 9% year-over-year, annual growth hit a new low in the most recent year.

Annual growth of medical cannabis reimbursements in previous years was:

  • 13.8% between 2018-19 and 2019-20.
  • 40% between 2019-20 and 2020-21.
  • 28.9% between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Medical cannabis reimbursements to veterans have been rising steadily as overall spending on the drug has been declining since 2018 – when Canada launched a regulated recreational market.

Partly because of that trend, reimbursements for veterans have been accounting for a greater share of Canada’s overall medical cannabis spending, meaning the sector is increasingly reliant on government reimbursements.

That’s noteworthy for businesses because any change to the way the Canadian government reimburses cannabis for veterans could have a major impact on the broader market.

In 2018-19, veterans reimbursements made up 12.7% of all medical cannabis expenditures in Canada. The following year, it was 14.5%.

In 2020-21, veterans reimbursements made up almost one-quarter (23.8%) of Canada’s medical cannabis expenditures, followed by 35.3% in 2021-22.

In the most recent fiscal year, April 2022-March 2023, veterans reimbursements accounted for 42.4% of Canada’s expenditures on medical marijuana, data from Statistics Canada and VAC shows.

Matt Lamers can be reached at matt.lamers@mjbizdaily.com.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Australia, Israel top destinations of Canadian medical cannabis exports
Image of box on a table bearing the words Made in Canada with other boxes on shelves in background

Cultivation

CBD store opens second location at Atlanta airport
Image of an airline reflecting off a glass facade at the Atlanta airport

Canada

Cannabis ‘edibles’ crackdown takes bite out of Indiva’s sales
Image of generic cannabis edibles packaging.
Briefs Canada Cultivation International Legal Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY