Medical marijuana sales in Iowa topped $10 million in 2022

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Iowa generated $10.2 million in sales last year, a 65% increase from 2021.

A surge of new patients obtaining MMJ cards in the low-THC market drove those gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through November, the state had nearly 15,000 cardholders, nearly doubling the number from all of 2021, the Des Moines Register reported, using statistics compiled by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s cannabis regulator.

In August, the program surpassed $1 million in monthly sales for the first time and maintained that benchmark through the end of the year, according to the newspaper.

By comparison, dispensary sales in December 2021 were about $587,000.

The state’s medical marijuana program has grown significantly since its first full calendar year in 2019, when sales topped $2 million.

In 2020, sales eclipsed $3.5 million, the Register reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Iowa Cannabidiol Board, which presents an annual report in late December, laid out several recommendations for the medical marijuana program, including: