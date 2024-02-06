Struggling marijuana company MedMen shutters 2 stores in Northern California

author profile picture
By Chris Casacchia, Staff Writer
- Updated

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Marijuana multistate operator MedMen Enterprises has closed two stores in Northern California, MJBizDaily has confirmed.

The abrupt store closures last week were in Emeryville in the Bay Area and San Jose in the Silicon Valley.

The websites for those stores have been pulled down.

A Yelp listing says the Emeryville and San Jose outlets are temporarily closed and will reopen Dec. 31, 2024.

MedMen did not immediately respond to MJBizDaily requests for comment.

The two store closures follow a recent round of corporate layoffs at MedMen and another store closure in West Hollywood.

Last week, MJBizDaily first reported that the Los Angeles-based company laid off personnel in its accounting and marketing departments on Jan. 26.

The corporate layoffs came two days after CEO Ellen Deutsch Harrison and Chair Michael Serruya resigned from their posts.

Meanwhile, the WeHo Times reported Feb. 1 that MedMen shuttered its flagship location in West Hollywood, where it had operated for six years.

Some shoppers were unaware of the Santa Monica Boulevard shop’s closure when they arrived at the door.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Marijuana multistate operator MedMen initiates more corporate layoffs
Image of a MedMen store in Long Beach, California

Cultivation

Hemp nonprofits call on key House committee to weigh in on FDA regulation
Image of a field of hemp under a cloudy, blue sky

All U.S.

Marijuana doesn’t enjoy free-trade protections, New York judge rules
Image of a judge's gavel sitting on a sound block and surrounded by cannabis nuggets
All U.S. Briefs California Medical & Recreational News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY