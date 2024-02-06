Marijuana multistate operator MedMen Enterprises has closed two stores in Northern California, MJBizDaily has confirmed.

The abrupt store closures last week were in Emeryville in the Bay Area and San Jose in the Silicon Valley.

The websites for those stores have been pulled down.

A Yelp listing says the Emeryville and San Jose outlets are temporarily closed and will reopen Dec. 31, 2024.

MedMen did not immediately respond to MJBizDaily requests for comment.

The two store closures follow a recent round of corporate layoffs at MedMen and another store closure in West Hollywood.

Last week, MJBizDaily first reported that the Los Angeles-based company laid off personnel in its accounting and marketing departments on Jan. 26.

The corporate layoffs came two days after CEO Ellen Deutsch Harrison and Chair Michael Serruya resigned from their posts.

Meanwhile, the WeHo Times reported Feb. 1 that MedMen shuttered its flagship location in West Hollywood, where it had operated for six years.

Some shoppers were unaware of the Santa Monica Boulevard shop’s closure when they arrived at the door.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.