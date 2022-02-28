MedMen sells Florida medical cannabis license, assets for $83 million

California-based MedMen Enterprises said Monday it is exiting the Florida medical cannabis market with the sale of its business license and all its assets for $83 million.

The move significantly shrinks the multistate operator’s national footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a news release, MedMen sold all its MMJ assets in the state to Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Green Sentry Holdings in an all-cash deal that includes the company’s seven dispensaries, its cultivation operations and existing inventory.

As part of the deal, MedMen agreed to license its trademarks to Green Sentry for two years.

MedMen currently lists dispensaries in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Orlando, Pensacola, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach, according to the state Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

The company owned only a fraction of the state’s 400 dispensaries.

The sale and pivot are part of a new MedMen strategy that CEO Michael Serruya referred to as “asset-light.”

“Our go-forward strategy is going to include an asset-light model that enables us to leverage the power and strength of the MedMen brand,” Serruya said in a statement.

He added that he’s “confident” the move will position the company solidly for future growth.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms

Buyers checklist Get the Lighting Guide

Serruya also noted that MedMen will continue looking for more “trademark licensing opportunities” across the industry.

The exit from Florida leaves MedMen with marijuana operations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Nevada.