Metrc secures Minnesota’s medical cannabis track-and-trace contract

Florida-based seed-to-sale traceability company Metrc signed a contract to provide track-and-trace services to Minnesota’s medical cannabis program.

The deal marks Metrc’s 19th government contract, the company said in a Thursday news release.

Metrc uses a radio-frequency identification tag model in which operators must tag plants and products that are then traceable through the RFID tag.

According to Metrc, the company’s inventory-management system is important to maintain regulatory compliance, accurate reporting of sales data and consumer and product safety.

Two vertically integrated medical marijuana companies – LeafLine Labs and Minnesota Medical Solutions, which is owned by Minneapolis-based multistate operator Vireo Health – serve the entire Minnesota MMJ market.

State regulators recently added edibles to the list of MMJ products that Minnesota patients can purchase.

The list also includes pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures and orally dissolvable products such as lozenges.