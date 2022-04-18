MI inexplicably blocks sale of millions of dollars worth of marijuana edibles

Michigan marijuana regulators blocked the sale of $5 million-plus worth of products from a marijuana edibles company without providing an explanation.

The sale of products by Sky Labs, a Mount Morris-based company that specializes in making marijuana edibles, was put on hold by the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, MLive.com reported.

An attorney for Sky Labs, Denise Policella, told MLive.com that all Sky Labs products were placed on hold April 14 without any reason given.

Policella added that the products – which she estimated have a value in excess of $5 million – apparently came from the same licensed marijuana cultivator and met state testing standards.

A spokesperson for the regulatory agency declined to comment to MLive.com on Friday.

The situation comes on the heels of Michigan regulators issuing the state’s largest recall to date last November over cannabis tested by Viridis Laboratories.

In February, however, a state judge ruled that the regulators were wrong to issue the broad product recall.

That court ruling led Policella to speculate to MLive.com that regulators are now reluctant to issue a formal recall.