Michigan changes course on hemp-derived THC

Michigan is backing off a plan to allow hemp-derived THC products to be sold alongside marijuana products after the state’s MJ industry complained it could not compete with lower-cost hemp THC.

Michigan regulators withdrew the proposal Friday after complaints about “safety concerns and the lack of scientific and public health data related to the conversion process,” according to a statement provided to MLive.com.

An attorney for the Cannabis Business Association of Michigan, a trade association for marijuana operators, said that Michigan MJ companies could not have competed with out-of-state hemp operators making lower-cost THC products.

“Of course, there’s a business component to it,” attorney Denise Policella told MLive.com about the group’s opposition.

“The industrial hemp portion of this was never going to come from Michigan,” she said.

“Michigan can’t compete with Kentucky and North Carolina on hemp. They’ve got a year-round growing season that we don’t have. They have 100,000-acre hemp farms that we don’t have in Michigan.”

She also rose safety concerns about THC conversion from hemp.

Michigan passed a law in 2021 that banned delta-8 THC from unlicensed retail stores but left the door open for the isomer to be sold in adult-use marijuana dispensaries.

The withdrawal last week by the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, which oversees both marijuana and hemp products, means that any delta-8 THC sold in Michigan must be converted from delta-9 THC more commonly found in MJ plants.