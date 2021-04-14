Michigan marijuana sales reach record $115.4 million in March

Michigan’s medical and recreational marijuana market continues to post record monthly numbers, with sales reaching $115.4 million in March, more than twice that of March 2020.

Seattle-based data analytics company Headset reports there were 1.4 million transactions throughout the state last month, according to the Detroit Metro Times.

Michigan’s sales have been robust since the state’s adult-use market launched in 2019, totaling more than $500 million in the first full year of the program.

Headset predicts sales in Michigan will grow significantly in April with a likely boost from the 4/20 unofficial cannabis holiday.

The state has 260 recreational cannabis stores and 410 medical marijuana dispensaries, according to Detroit Metro Times.

The publication also noted that Michigan issued new permits in 2021 for 45 recreational marijuana shops and 46 medical cannabis dispensaries.

There’s room for growth in the state as the stigma of licensing cannabis businesses erodes among municipalities.

Of the state’s 1,764 communities, fewer than 100 allow adult-use marijuana sales, Detroit Metro News noted.