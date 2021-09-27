Michigan recalls cannabis processed with contaminated trimming machine

Michigan regulators issued a voluntary product recall for several batches of cannabis trimmed with a machine by Kalkaska cannabis company Glo.

According to the bulletin from the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency, the trimming machine was contaminated with chemical residue from insecticide bifenthrin and pesticide chlorfenapyr.

Eight batches of cannabis were affected.

The contaminated products were sold or on the shelves at:

Mint Cannabis (Kalamazoo).

Authentic 231 (Manistee).

Fluresh (Grand Rapids).

The Woods Cheboygan.

Marijuana retailers who sold these contaminated products are required to display the recall notice on the sales floor, visible to all customers, for 30 days.

An MJBizDaily message seeking comment from Glo was not immediately returned.