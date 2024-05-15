Michigan recalls some infused marijuana pre-rolls in violation of testing protocols

By MJBizDaily Staff

Michigan’s cannabis regulator is recalling 1,098 units of infused marijuana pre-rolls made by Hazel Park-based manufacturer Flavor Galaxy.

The recall was issued because Flavor Galaxy allegedly hadn’t submitted the final products for testing, choosing instead to test the raw flower before distillate and/or terpenes were added, according to a news release.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) said the product testing details were recorded in the state’s track-and-trace platform, Metrc.

Flavor Galaxy infused pre-rolls sold at 20 retailers between Nov. 25, 2023, and May 6, 2024, might qualify to be returned if their Metrc tags match those listed in the release.

Retailers may also choose to destroy the products.

The retailers listed in the release must also display a recall notice on the sales floor for 30 days after May 15.

