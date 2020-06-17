Michigan recreational cannabis sales top medical for first time

Adult-use marijuana sales in Michigan surpassed medical cannabis sales on a weekly basis for the first time since the state’s recreational market launched Dec. 1, 2019.

According to MLive.com, recreational marijuana sales totaled $10.02 million between June 8 and June 14, beating out the MMJ market’s $9.97 million in sales for the same time period.

Some medical marijuana patients seem to be migrating to the recreational market, MLive.com reported.

Since adult-use sales began, Michigan’s medical marijuana patient count has declined by 7%, or 19,000 people, and the state now has 2,900 fewer registered caregivers.

And the coronavirus pandemic isn’t slowing the growth of the state’s rec market. Since April 13, adult-use sales in Michigan have increased each week.

Michigan’s recreational market is still constrained by a lack of participation from municipalities. Roughly 1,400 of Michigan’s municipalities are not allowing adult-use cannabis sales.