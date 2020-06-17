Michigan recreational cannabis sales top medical for first time

Adult-use marijuana sales in Michigan surpassed medical cannabis sales on a weekly basis for the first time since the state’s recreational market launched Dec. 1, 2019.
Some medical marijuana patients seem to be migrating to the recreational market, MLive.com reported.
Since adult-use sales began, Michigan’s medical marijuana patient count has declined by 7%, or 19,000 people, and the state now has 2,900 fewer registered caregivers.
And the coronavirus pandemic isn’t slowing the growth of the state’s rec market. Since April 13, adult-use sales in Michigan have increased each week.
Michigan’s recreational market is still constrained by a lack of participation from municipalities. Roughly 1,400 of Michigan’s municipalities are not allowing adult-use cannabis sales.