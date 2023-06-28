Big Michigan marijuana retailer reopens store, adds another

By MJBizDaily Staff

Prices dropping? Rent rising? Get practical insights and proven strategies for running a successful cannabis retail operation with the MJBizDaily Retail Strategy Buyers Guide. Download your free copy. 

Lume Cannabis, one of Michigan’s largest marijuana retailers, reopened an outlet in Southfield roughly a year after closing the store as part of a corporate realignment.

The company also opened a store in nearby Berkley, the Detroit Metro Times reported.

The stores are located in Oakland County, the state’s second-largest by population.

The vast majority of cities and towns in the county, according to the Detroit Free Press,  have largely opted-out of marijuana retail, a national trend that has stymied industry expansion coast to coast.

Lume, which aspires to have 100 stores by 2025, closed four of its Michigan stores last July but said at the time it planned to open three in more populated areas.

The closures came at a time when marijuana prices in Michigan plummeted because of market saturation.

Lume has a 33-store retail network in Michigan, according to the company’s website.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Giant Michigan marijuana retailer closes 4 stores in realignment
Image of a downward arrow depicting a business decline

Retail

How big is California’s legal marijuana market? Think a small nation
Image of Welcome to California sign

Finance

Marijuana MSO TerrAscend seeks to raise $15 million in private placements
Image showing multiple dollar signs
All U.S. Briefs Medical & Recreational Michigan News by State Recreational Retail 