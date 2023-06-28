Big Michigan marijuana retailer reopens store, adds another

Lume Cannabis, one of Michigan’s largest marijuana retailers, reopened an outlet in Southfield roughly a year after closing the store as part of a corporate realignment.

The company also opened a store in nearby Berkley, the Detroit Metro Times reported.

The stores are located in Oakland County, the state’s second-largest by population.

The vast majority of cities and towns in the county, according to the Detroit Free Press, have largely opted-out of marijuana retail, a national trend that has stymied industry expansion coast to coast.

Lume, which aspires to have 100 stores by 2025, closed four of its Michigan stores last July but said at the time it planned to open three in more populated areas.

The closures came at a time when marijuana prices in Michigan plummeted because of market saturation.

Lume has a 33-store retail network in Michigan, according to the company’s website.