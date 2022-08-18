Michigan sets monthly marijuana sales mark with $210 million in July

Michigan marijuana retailers hit a new benchmark of nearly $210 million in total sales for July, the best month yet for the program.
According to the head of Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency, retailers sold $188,818,744 worth of recreational marijuana last month and $21,121,711 of medical cannabis.
That comes as Michigan growers report wholesale flower prices have plummeted, meaning demand is robust.
Growers sold 46,777 pounds of recreational marijuana in July, worth about $91 million.
Other adult-use product totals included:
- Vape cartridges: $39.8 million.
- Edibles: $22 million.
- Shake/trim: $15.6 million.
- Concentrates: $11. 3 million.
Cultivators had 1.34 million active plants in the system for July, with 188,252 harvested and 159,226 destroyed.
Michigan listed 1,684 active marijuana business licenses in July, with Class C marijuana growers leading the way at 653 and retailers second at 541.