Michigan suspends marijuana processor for using illegal raw materials

Michigan regulators suspended the medical and recreational marijuana licenses of TAS Asset Holdings for allegedly using illegal raw materials from an unlicensed operator.

The state Cannabis Regulatory Agency alleges the Lansing-based marijuana processor stored and mixed regulated flower, distillate, concentrates and THCA powder with illegal products from an unregulated warehouse, Crain’s Detroit Business first reported.

The agency became aware of the issue in September when two vape Space Rocks cartridges produced by TAS failed a safety compliance spot check, despite the product having passed the preliminary safety check, according to Green Market Report.

Both products tested positive for bifenthrin, a synthetic insecticide banned in Michigan marijuana products.

The investigation resulted in 23 formal complaints against TAS, according to Green Market Report.

State records indicate the suspension could last until April 17.