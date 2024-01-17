Michigan’s total marijuana sales reach $3 billion in 2023

By MJBizDaily Staff

Marijuana retailers in Michigan sold a whopping $3.06 billion in adult-use and medical products in 2023, according to data from the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

That’s about $305 worth of cannabis products per person in the state, the highest per capita spend in the United States, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

California retailers were expected to sell $5.9 billion in cannabis products in 2023, or $150 per capita, according to Crain’s.

And Colorado’s per capita spend is about $290.

December was a particularly stellar month for Michigan’s cannabis retailers, with $279.9 million in total sales, up from $260.5 million in November.

When Michigan voters approved adult-use sales in 2018, MJBizDaily estimated the market would be worth $1.7 billion within several years after launching.

Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan launched in December 2019, and adult-use retailers in the state took in $400 million in Year One.

