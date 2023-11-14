Michigan imposed fines against a number of recreational and medical marijuana businesses in October, according to the state cannabis regulator’s latest disciplinary action report.

The monthly report from Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) lists 28 items involving a number of different companies, including multiple instances of formal complaints that were withdrawn by the governing body.

The October report covers regulatory infractions ranging from security infractions to missing financial documents.

For example, retailer Aim High Meds in Coldwater was fined $7,000 for failing to save the required 30 days of video surveillance, Kalamazoo TV station WWMT reported.

Another retailer, Exclusive in Kalamazoo, must pay $3,000 for selling expired marijuana gummies, according to WWMT.

Meanwhile, Kalamazoo-based RC Labs reportedly failed to file a 2021 financial statement.

Some businesses were cited for multiple infractions.

For example, one business listed in the October report was disciplined for noncompliant sales, Metrc seed-to-sale tracking noncompliance and noncompliance regarding annual financial reporting.

Another business was cited for issues involving noncompliant sales, surveillance and Metrc noncompliance.

Earlier this year, Michigan’s Office of the Auditor General reported that the CRA was taking too long to enact disciplinary measures on noncompliant cannabis businesses.