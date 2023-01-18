Michigan warns marijuana delivery drivers about uptick in robberies

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Michigan regulators are warning cannabis companies in the state that an increasing number of marijuana delivery drivers are being robbed.

At least 13 drivers have been robbed as they tried to deliver marijuana products to customers, Grand Rapids TV station WXMI reported.

Drivers were robbed at gunpoint and their vehicles were stolen from in front of residences, Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) said Tuesday.

The robberies happened in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Ferndale, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Lansing, Utica, Ypsilanti and Westland.

The CRA reminded cannabis companies to notify the regulatory agency as well as law enforcement within 24 hours of any incident and advised them to take extra precautions for their employees who are making deliveries.

Last November, the agency warned marijuana retailers to be on the lookout for criminals who could be targeting their shops.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Michigan regulators warn of increased crime threat to marijuana retailers
Image of a lightbar atop a police car

Legal

Detroit launches recreational cannabis sales after series of delays
Image of Detroit skyline at dusk

Retail

Detroit hands out 33 licenses to recreational cannabis retailers
Image of downtown Detroit
All U.S. Briefs Michigan Retail 