Michigan warns marijuana delivery drivers about uptick in robberies

Michigan regulators are warning cannabis companies in the state that an increasing number of marijuana delivery drivers are being robbed.

At least 13 drivers have been robbed as they tried to deliver marijuana products to customers, Grand Rapids TV station WXMI reported.

Drivers were robbed at gunpoint and their vehicles were stolen from in front of residences, Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) said Tuesday.

The robberies happened in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Ferndale, Hamtramck, Hazel Park, Lansing, Utica, Ypsilanti and Westland.

The CRA reminded cannabis companies to notify the regulatory agency as well as law enforcement within 24 hours of any incident and advised them to take extra precautions for their employees who are making deliveries.

Last November, the agency warned marijuana retailers to be on the lookout for criminals who could be targeting their shops.