Michigan’s Jars expands marijuana footprint to CO through acquisition


Michigan-based marijuana brand and retailer Jars Cannabis entered the Colorado market by agreeing to acquire the Euflora chain.

Terms of the private deal were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to a news release, the acquisition includes six adult-use retail stores across Colorado, a 7,200-square-foot cultivation facility and a greenhouse.

With operations in Michigan, Arizona and, now, Colorado, Jars will have 26 storefronts in its portfolio.

According to the release, the company will also have:

  • A total of 670 employees.
  • More than 290,000 customers.
  • Offerings of more than 250 brands and 6,000 product stock-keeping units.

