Michigan’s top marijuana regulator is departing agency

Michigan’s chief marijuana regulator has taken a new job in the state’s government having nothing to do with cannabis.

According to the Detroit News, Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency head Andrew Brisbo is departing after more than three years at the helm to become director of the state Bureau of Construction Codes.

Brisbo’s transfer takes effect in September.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has not yet chosen a replacement for Brisbo, a spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press.

The spokesperson said the governor is “proud of the incredible team at the Cannabis Regulatory Agency for establishing Michigan as one of the top cannabis markets in the country.”

Brisbo also garnered acclaim from a marijuana industry group.

The Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association said in a statement to the Free Press that Brisbo “has been easily accessible and open-minded to the views and concerns of key stakeholders in our new industry.”