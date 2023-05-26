Minnesota aims to issue adult-use marijuana retail licenses in 1 year

Minnesota regulators will start issuing adult-use marijuana retail licenses one year from now if they’re able to stick to their planned timeline.

A request for vendors posted by the state noted that license applications are scheduled to begin in May 2024 and sales would start in January 2025, MPR News reported.

Gov. Tim Walz still must sign the recently passed adult-use cannabis legalization bill into law, but he has indicated he plans to.

The law, which legislators narrowly passed in April, also allows adults 21 and older to grow their own cannabis.