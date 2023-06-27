Minnesota distributor draws fine over ‘illegal’ THC products

Minnesota’s pharmacy board has disciplined a company for allegedly selling “illegal” cannabis products containing more than the permitted amount of THC.

The board issued a $50,000 fine to St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Granite City Jobbing Co., according to St. Paul TV station KSTP.

Granite City describes itself as a wholesale distributor of a wide variety of products, including CBD and hemp products.

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy alleged the company sold edibles containing more than the legal limit of 5 milligrams of THC per edible and 50 milligrams of THC per package, KSTP reported.

Granite City will also have to file quarterly reports with the board for three years, according to the report.

It is unclear whether the products in question contained hemp-derived THC.

Last December, the regulator filed a lawsuit against three cannabis companies over allegedly noncompliant cannabis edibles.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is headed toward permitting recreational marijuana sales after Gov. Tim Walz signed a legalization bill into law in late May.

Legalization will take effect Aug. 1, although it will take longer for Minnesota’s new Office of Cannabis Management to issue the first retail business licenses.